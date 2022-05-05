Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover recalls Vineeta Singh as 'hot junior' during IIM days

Ashneer Grover,Vineeta Singh/Instagram

Ashneer Grover, co-founder and previous managing director of BharatPe, was one of the seven investors on the first season of Shark Tank India. Ashneer spoke about his co-judge Vineeta Singh and others at a recent event.

Ashneer recently gave a lecture at Lovely Professional University and talked about his Shark Tank India co-judges.



According to HT, he said, “I knew Anupam from before. I’d pitched him an idea once, and in the month that he took to get back to me, I accepted somebody else’s investment, so I ended up saying no to him. Vineeta was my junior in IIM; we never spoke but had exchanged flirtatious glances. She was one of those ‘hot juniors’. Aman is a great guy, our ‘auditions’ for the show were held together at my place. Peyush everybody knew from Lenskart, and Namita I met for the first time on the show.”

The first season of Shark Tank India was an instant hit, and the makers received around 85,000 applications. When it comes to investment, the Sharks have almost spent more than 40 crores supporting the budding entrepreneurs' vision.

Shark Tank India, the country's first business reality show, was a smash hit in its inaugural season. The show has been a huge hit, both in terms of audience and in terms of inspiring the startup community. In the first season, which lasted 30 episodes, 67 businesses received funding totaling Rs 41.98 crore. The Shark Tank India judges, all successful entrepreneurs, have become cultural superstars in their own right.

For the unversed, Shark Tank India is a business reality show that airs on SET India. The show is an Indian adaptation of the popular American reality show 'Shark Tank'. It depicts entrepreneurs giving pitches to a panel of investors or sharks who determine whether or not to invest in their business. Shark Tank India's first season aired from December 20, 2021, to February 4, 2022.