Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover expresses happiness over pitcher Manas' business growth

BharatPe founder and ex-managing director Ashneer Grover has made enough headlines by judging the Shark Tank India with other entrepreneurs, and his bet on one of the pitchers has paid off well. Grover shared an image, where he is posing with Manas, Beyond Snacks founder, and expressed his happiness on seeing the growth in his Kerela banana chips business. During the show, Ashneer was impressed with Manas' pitch, and he supported his chips business. Ashneer posted the image on his Instagram and said, "It was great catching up with @beyondsnacks Founder Manas. Kerala Banana Chips was the first deal of Shark Tank Season 1 and it’s heartening to see him grow 3x in scale profitably within 6 months!"

Here's the image

Grover's foresight and his gesture got netizens' attention, and they hailed him for supporting Manas to achieve his dream. One of the user commented, "Sir ji aap bhagwan ho." Another user commented, " congratulations sir, love you a lot." A netizen tagged him as "One of the best sharks," while another asserted, "Ashneer sir ne deal.ki hai to grow 100x me hi hoga..big fan of ashneer sir." Another netizen congratulated Manas and said, "Heartiest Congratulations and Best Wishes."

READ: Ashneer Grover writes to BharatPe board for action against CEO, demands resignation of chairman

In a fresh battle, BharatPe founder and former managing director Ashneer Grover has threatened legal action against CEO Suhail Sameer and the board for his comments on the professional networking platform LinkedIn against his sister Ashima Grover, along with seeking resignation from Chairman Rajnish Kumar. In a letter written to BharatPe Board, Ashneer said that Sameer should be "immediately served a show-cause notice for his despicable public behaviour and immediately put on a leave of absence to manage the damage to the Brand of the company". In a LinkedIn post on Thursday, Sameer replied to a comment posted by Ashima Grover, who is Senior Manager at MetLife, saying "Your brother stole all the money. Very little left to pay the salaries."