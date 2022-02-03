'Shark Tank India': Ashneer Grover calls a clothing pitch ‘boht ganda fashion’, asks them to shut business – WATCH

Another business concept has been labelled 'crap' by Ashneer Grover, one of the 'sharks' on the reality show Shark Tank India. He advises the entrepreneur to shut down the business and sit with her mother and do something more significant, in his odd manner.

An entrepreneur promotes her company idea of 'twee-in-one' clothes in a preview for an upcoming episode of the reality show. She explains that her company creates clothing that may be worn in two distinct ways. It's "bohot hi ganda fashion (poor fashion)" for Ashneer, but Ghazal "believes in the idea." Ashneer even advises the entrepreneur to close up shop and sell a lehenga with her mother, which he believes will bring in more money.

A few days ago, A budding entrepreneur was seen pitching his company idea to the sharks in footage from the show uploaded on Instagram by the channel Sony TV. Ashneer and fellow shark Aman Gupta, boAt co-founder and CMO, laugh at his proposal for a drinking shield for glasses and mugs, which he believes will help people avoid infections and germs.

Ashneer and Aman announce they're 'out' as soon as the pitcher finishes his presentation, meaning they're not interested in investing in the business. Ashneer then says, "Bhai kya kar raha hai yaar tu? Mazaak hai kya? (What are you doing? Is this a joke?)". He then goes on to ask the pitcher if he "drinks a lot," before saying, "How did you even get this idea that glasses need masks?"

On 'Shark Tank India', aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to a panel of accomplished entrepreneurs, known as sharks, who are willing to invest their money, time, and expertise to help the firm grow. Ashneer is noted for his direct and frequently enraged comments to the show's pitchers. Fellow shark Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals) has recently urged that he sugarcoat his criticism sometimes.