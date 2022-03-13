'Shark Tank India': Ashneer Grover breaks silence on owing 10-crore dining table

Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover broke silence on the reports of him owing a dining table worth 10 crores. Since yesterday there were multiple media reports claiming that Grover owns an expensive dining table. Now, Ashneer shared his view on Twitter and posted, "Is it a space rocket? Is it a time machine? No it’s a 10cr dining table !! Haha ! I don’t hold the Guinness World Record for most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press - don’t fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies - you’ll lose your credibility like them." Grover further added that "It’s not even worth 0.5% of that. I’d rather put 10cr in business and create employment for 1,000 of folks so that they can earn & put dignified meal on their tables for their families."

According to Hindustan Times, the couple had rented a penthouse and renovated another property. They had also bought a Porsche. The businessman himself told people at his office that he spent around 1 crore on his dining room table. His wife Madhuri Grover worked as the head of control of the company.

Meanwhile, Fintech platform BharatPe had earlier revealed for the first time that Ashneer Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain, and their relatives were engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds and grossly abused company money to fund their lavish lifestyles.

In a statement, BharatPe said it reserves all rights to take further legal action against him and his family. "The Grover family and their relatives engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds, including, but not limited to, creating fake vendors through which they siphoned money away from the company’s expense account and grossly abused company expense accounts in order to enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles," BharatPe elaborated