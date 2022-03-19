‘Shark Tank India’: Ashish Chanchlani impersonates ‘Paneer Grover’ in VIRAL Spoof episode- WATCH

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani never fails to make us laugh with his funny videos. Recently, he impersonated Paneer Grover (Ashneer Grover) who is the founder of BharatDe (BharatPe). The video is doing rounds on social media now.

‘Shark Tank India’ has been hitting headlines ever since the show was premiered. It is now in news for Ashish Chanchlani’s spoof video that features ‘sharks’ Paneer Grover (Ashneer Grover), Babita Papad (Namita Thapar), Chaman Gutka (Aman Gupta), and Uttapam Misal (Anupam Mittal). The video has been viewed by more than 18 million people. In the video, Ashish can be seen impersonating Paneer Grover, meanwhile, other entrepreneurs can be heard pitching their ideas in front of sharks.

After watching the video, one of the users wrote, “After this video i have started watching shark tank on repeat. What an addictive show.” The second one mentioned, “The acting skills, the posture , the speech skills, the facial expressions, the set-up.....and the list gose on on things I wanna apriciate in this video. I fell so good to see your talent age like a fine wine. Hope you keep this level of art in your every video.”

Another mentioned, “The details were fantastic, even Ashish laughed like original shark and that scene where they both discuss at d back was lit.. Khushaal Pawaar's comic timing is as usual perfect.. Worth watching it is...”

