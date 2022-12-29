Anupam Mittal takes subtle dig at Ashneer Grover, says 'anybody who humiliates does not deserve seat on Shark Tank'

Anupam Mittal-Ashneer Grover/File photos

The business reality show Shark Tank India, whose first season was a runaway hit when it came out in December last year, is back with season two set to premiere on January 2, 2023, on Sony Entertainment Television. The five judges, called sharks, from the last season namely Anupam Mittal, Peyush Jain, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, and Namita Thapar are back this time with Amit Jain replacing Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh.

In the first season, Ashneer was known for his humiliating remarks to the contestants whose ideas he found 'foolish'. Anupam Mittal, in a recent interview, took a subtle dig at Ashneer when he said that it is never justified to humiliate anyone for their business idea even if it doesn't sound appealing.

Without taking any name he pointed toward Grover, who once on the show asked an entrepreneur to make a mop of the clothes she was selling as they were not up to the mark according to him. However, Anupam asserted that there is a proper way to criticise someone and one cannot insult anyone in a rude manner. He also stated that this won't be happening in the second season of the show.

In an interview given to Film Companion, the Shaadi.com founder said, "I'm not going to talk about specific sharks but as a team, we gave a lot of leeway to people in a lot of pitches last year. This year, you might see that change a little bit." He added that giving suggestions is one thing but humiliating a person is altogether a different matter and even if the person is presenting a business idea that is not so good, it is not going to make the person bad'.

"I think there is a difference between being critical and insulting someone. You might have a bad idea or a bad business or a terrible business plan but that doesn't make you a bad person. So I, and I think everybody, draws a line at criticising your business and your idea and your plan and to give you a reality check and to show you the mirror because this is season two. Humiliating somebody is not acceptable and anybody who does that does not deserve a seat on Shark Tank", he concluded.



READ | Shark Tank India: Anupam Mittal confesses his ego was hurt when Ashneer Grover said ‘he built 1 brand, I built 3’