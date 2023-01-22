Shark Tank India: Anupam Mittal gets into verbal spat with Amit Jain, says 'jisko koi nahi janta, usko...'

Credit: Sony/Instagram

In the upcoming episode of Shark Tank India, Anupam Mittal who is the co-founder of Shaadi.com will get into a verbal spat with CarDekho co-founder Amit Jai after latter disrespects him in front of a pitcher.

In the clip, Amit can be heard saying, “Anupam ke pass koi idea hota toh kuch aur bhi karta na life mein, Main chaar company bana chuka hu, ye kewal invest karte hai, investor milte bhi nahi hai (If Anupam had ideas, he would have done something in life. I have made four companies, he only invests and, he doesn’t even get investors).

Hearing this Anupam says, “Bhai jisko koi nahi janta na usko chhati thok ke bolni padti hai maine chaar company banaye hai(Brother, people who are not famous have to says ‘I have formed four companies’ by thumping their chest)

Netizens also reacted to the incident, one of them wrote, “This is actually very disrespectful to Anupam.” The second one said, “Bohot crazy jhagda ho gya sony bhay ab toh pakka trp bhadengi.” The third one said, “Anupam’s tone seems like he got really offended over that joke but again i think amit kinda crossed the line there lol. And i love how Namita was trying to shush Amit whilst he was dissing Anupam, as she probs know he wouldn’t take it well.”

The fourth one said, “Nice comeback by Anupam. Which 4 companies did Amit built? He built Girnar soft and Cardekho. Tbh, one acts as a tech pipeline for another. Anupam created an Shaadi.com, which is a big brand with great recall value. Mauj also has good brand value. That statement was too unlike Amit who always wanted to "learn on Shark Tank" or atleast he pretended to.”

Another said, “Car, bike, insurance dekho and girnar soft are the 4 companies Exactly,Shaadi.com is known by most people unlike car dekho, Amit disrespected him.”

Read|'Jethalal can replace Ashneer Grover': Shark Tank India-TMKOC meme leaves Aman Gupta in splits