Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal asks if Twitter is becoming the new Quora, netizen roasts him with savage reply

After a hugely successful first season, the business reality show Shark Tank India returned for its second season earlier this month. The show involves entrepreneurs pitching their businesses to the 'sharks' who then decide if they would like to invest in their ideas in exchange for a portion of the equity in their companies.

Anupam Mittal, the founder and CEO of People Group which runs Shaadi.com, is quite active on social media platforms sharing his witty side. On Saturday, January 21, he took to his Twitter account and asked the users of the micro-blogging platform, "Is Twitter becoming the new Quora?".

Anupam, who has invested in multiple companies, wouldn't have anticipated he would get roasted by a netizen as the Twitter user named Atul Mishra compared the new season with a popular daily soap opera and replied to him, "Naah but Shark Tank is the new Sasural Simar Ka." The businessman didn't ignore him and replied him back, "oh good for you since you clearly watch both". "I do and I did (for a while), it’s only after you’ve consumed sub-standard stuff, you realise the value of quality", responded back Atul.

Another netizen agreed with Atul's point and wrote, "Do take this feedback and work on it in next season, we have enough sob shows that we skip so skipping this one is no big deal but this was a good show in season 1 hence people comment". Anupam replied to him also and wrote, "I think as sharks we just have to be ourselves and that’s most important to keep the authenticity & innocence alive. As producers @SonyTV & @sharktankindia are constantly improving so am sure the feedback is not lost on them...abhi season baaki hai mere dost (the season is remaining my friend)."

Apart from Anupam, the other sharks in the show are Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com) and Amit Jain (Co-Founder and CEO of CarDekho Group).



