'Shark Tank India': Aman Gupta reveals wife questions him about show's investments, Kapil Sharma reacts - WATCH

The business reality show 'Shark Tank India' concluded in the first week of February after a super successful first season that was broadcast for more than a month on Sony Entertainment Television. Featuring a panel of seven Indian corporate honchos, termed as 'sharks', the show gave an opportunity to the young and budding entrepreneurs from across the nation to pitch their business ideas and earn investments from the 'sharks' in exchange for their equity shares in the new firms.

The seven sharks in the show graced the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in January and had spent an evening filled with fun and laughter. Now, in the uncensored video released by Kapil Sharma on his YouTube channel on February 15, Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt) revealed that his wife Priya Dagar questioned him about his investments in the show.

Aman can be heard saying in the video, “Shaam ko, agar koi galat deal ho jaaye, toh meri wife aake mere se poochti hai, ‘Yeh koi cheez hai khareedne wali? Isme kharch diye tumne? Main yeh bag khareed leti, main woh shopping kar leti. Yeh company mein paise daalne ki kya zaroorat thi?’ (If my wife is disappointed with any of my deals, she comes in the evening and asks me, ‘Is this a thing worth buying? This is what you spend money on? I could have bought this bag, I could have gone to shopping. What was the need to invest in this company?’)”.

Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People group) added, “Aapne poll khulwa di aaj. Hum toh ghar pe bol ke aaye the Sony paise deta hai. Badi maar padne wali hai (You have disclosed our secret. We lied at our home saying that Sony invested the money. We would be thrashed now)”.



Kapil Sharma then responds with a hilariously reply that leaves everyone in splits. He says, "Aap sab log ek diggaj baithe hain, hum sab milke ek channel na shuru kar lein? (You all giants are sitting here, we all should open our own channel)".

The other sharks featured in the show were Ashneer Grover (co-founder and managing director of BharatPe), Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Peyush Bansal (co-founder and CEO of Lenskart).