'Shark Tank India': Aman Gupta mocks Anupam Mittal in show's special episode

Are you missing 'Shark Tank India?' Are you missing those interesting pitches and the quirky banter between the entrepreneurs? Well, guess what? your favourite panelist of brilliant minds is coming together, again! Well, they are not coming back with the second season, but they will grace a special episode, 'Getting Candid with the Sharks.'

The special episode will be hosted by Abish Mathew, and the promo will make you eager to see your favourite sharks, Vineeta Singh (Sugar), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Namita Thapar (Emcure), and Aman Gupta (boAt) together. Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth) and Ashneer Grover (BharatPe) were absent.

The episode's promo gives us a glimpse of the banter between the sharks. Aman mocks Anupam by saying that in an episode of 60 mins, Anupam takes away 30 mins by speaking. Later, Abish asks who's the easiest shark to convince, Vineeta and everyone quickly point at Aman. Singh says, 'I love you, Aman,' that all you need to say, and he's convinced. Gupta quickly makes a comeback by saying, 'Apni value hai bhai.'

The video was posted with the caption, "From their funny jokes to their quirky styles, we are Getting Candid With The Sharks along with Abish Mathew! Stream this exclusive episode on 11th Feb at 9 PM, only on #SonyLIV!"

Watch the promo

In a recent interview, Anupam Mittal has talked about the differences with his co-judges on the show. Talking with Siddharth Kannan, Anupam said that Ashneer Grover is the one who speaks with his heart. He said, "Woh ek do baar aisi batein bol gaya ki thes pahuchi. Kya batein huyi, kaise thes pahuchi, woh chhodo. Lekin usme koi badi baat nahi hai. Samne se woh agle din khud hi aaye. He added that the two had lunch and ended up their differences