Beyond the high-stakes negotiations in the boardroom, Shark Tank India’s sharks Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh reveal a more light-hearted side. When the music plays, these tough business moguls let loose, celebrating life, friendship, and success. Yes, the latest video dropped on Anupam’s Instagram page is the proof.

On Tuesday, Anupam shared a fun video that captured him with fellow Sharks letting loose on set after a shoot. They were seen dancing enthusiastically to Shah Rukh Khan's song Mahi ve from Kal Ho Na Ho, like wedding ‘baraatis’, with Aman Gupta holding a large speaker to blast the music. The impromptu dance party even spilled into the vanity area, where they danced on tables and sofas.

Namita showcased her sassy moves in a pink saree, while Vineeta joined in with her infectious swag in a two-piece ensemble. Anupam led the dancing parade, while others followed him with high energy and enthusiasm, making everyone want to dance. “Oh jeez (fire emoji, wink emoji),” Anupam captioned the clip.

As the video went viral, excited fans flooded the comments with reactions. Some humorous comments included: "Aap toh baraat aise le aaye ho jaise ki shaadi.com ke founder ho

!", "Pov when royalty and equity dono mil gyi ek hi deal mai ", and "Anupam and Namita can easily rock in Bollywood too too!" Others joked, "Inki harkato se Kon bolega ye itne bade bade entrepreneurs he (Their antics make it hard to believe they're such successful entrepreneurs)"

Meanwhile, Anupam criticized pitchers for attempting to curry favour with personalized nameplates in the recent episode of Shark Tank India 4. He warned two entrepreneurs, Dhruv and Kaushal, who pitched their startup ExclusiveLane, seeking ₹50 lakh for 1% equity, to shift their approach if they wanted funding. He slammed the entrepreneurs, saying their products lacked originality and could be easily found elsewhere, bluntly stating "You can find these kinds of products in every street and market."