As they introduced their product, the Sharks had varied opinions, but Anupam Mittal couldn't help but notice the interesting connection between their names and Bollywood villains.

In a recent episode of Shark Tank India Season 4, three entrepreneurs, Ajith Sunny, Ranjit Kumar Behra, and Prince Jacob Thomas, pitched their sports brand Metashot. As they introduced their product, the Sharks had varied opinions, but Anupam Mittal couldn't help but notice the interesting connection between their names and Bollywood villains.

The founders of Metashot, a cricket gaming company from Bangalore, pitched their brand seeking Rs 80 lakh in exchange for 1.5% equity, valuing their company at Rs 53 crore. Their pitch left Kunal Bahl uncertain, while Peyush Bansal took offence after being dismissed for suggesting a different direction for the company. However, Anupam Mittal started with a dash of humour. He quipped, "It looks like all of Bollywood's villains have gathered here!" leaving everyone in stitches.

The sports brand aims to transform the game of cricket with innovative, tech-infused bats and gear by integrating sensors into their smart bats. Using this product, the players can track and analyze their performance, gaining valuable insights to improve their skills. Their sales started in September 2023 and so far they had sold more than 18000 bats. The founders impressed the Sharks by revealing they had already raised Rs 4.2 crore in funding. They also shared impressive revenue numbers, having earned nearly Rs 10 crore in their first year and projecting a 5X increase in the next year, driven by the vast gaming market.

Aman Gupta and Kunal Bahl showed interest but ultimately backed out, however, Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal remained as the only two "sharks" willing to make an offer. They made a joint offer with double the initial ask to Rs 1.6 crore for 5% equity, valuing the company at Rs 32 crore. Vineeta suggested marketing the product as a fitness device, not just a gaming console. After a brief discussion, the founders accepted the offer, and Anupam and Vineeta celebrated their successful deal.