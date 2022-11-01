Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Shark Tank India 2: No Ashneer Grover this time? Teaser reveals sharks of Season 2

Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain will be seen in Shark Tank India season 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 07:59 PM IST

Shark Tank India 2: No Ashneer Grover this time? Teaser reveals sharks of Season 2
File Photo

After a successful start, Shark Tank India is all set to return with season 2. The official page of Sony shared the teaser of the business show. However, everyone's favourite Ashneer Grover is missing from the teaser. In addition, a new Shark Amit Jain can be seen in the promo video.

Now fans have a reason to say, "Ye toh bahut acchi deal hai (it's a good deal)" as the business reality hybrid show is returning with its second season, and to add to that, the show has locked its sharks for the second season.

The show, which fired up India's business growth engine and changed the way India looks at entrepreneurship with its first season, will once again provide a platform for business aspirants to chase their entrepreneurial dream with their business ideas to experienced investors & business experts or as they're known as The Sharks in the second edition.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

In addition, it also impressed the memer community with the one-liners by the sharks as the Shark Tank India memes became a viral sensation with people using them to effectively communicate and make a point in their social and professional circles.

Geared up to invest in potential businesses this season, are sharks of season 1 - Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com), along with new shark - Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder - Cardekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com)

The second season of the show will be hosted by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua, who will add the tickle to the complex business discussions. Shark Tank India 2` will stream soon on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV! (With inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, finalists of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show
In Pics: As deadly floods continue to devastate Pakistan, death toll passes 1,200
Viral Photos of the Day: Saif Ali Khan promotes Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad give couple goals
Brahmastra: Mouni Roy's family, friends watch film in customised t-shirts imprinted with her Junoon look
In Pics: Iranian women protest against 'moral policing' by chopping off hair, burning hijab
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering 'unfortunate injury', writes 'breaks my heart to inform you...'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.