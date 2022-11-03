Shark Tank India 2: Know more about new 'Shark' Amit Jain, who will replace Ashneer Grover

Amit Jain Instagram

Shark Tank India is returning with its second season, and the first teaser of the show left the fans curious. In the second season, the former founder of BharatPe Ashneer Grover has been replaced by CarDekho co-founder Amit Jain. Grover enjoyed a massive fan following during the first season. Other judges of season one include Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal. They all are returning back, but Grover has been replaced with Jain.

Let's watch Shark Tank India Season 2 teaser

Now, you might want to get a brief about the new Shark, right? His achievements, struggles, life mantra, isn't it? So, we will give quickly share a few details about the new Shark, that will bring you closer to the psyche of the businessman.

1.) Amit Jain hails from Jaipur, and he is also an alumnus of IIT Delhi.

2.) Jain and his brother turned their garage into an office and launched a software outsourcing company, GirnarSoft (2006).

3.) After visiting the 2008 Auto Expo in New Delhi, the Jain brothers got the ideation for CarDekho "Our goal was to leverage technology and provide the best-in-class car buying or selling experience to the users. We set up a portal where people could come to find the right information and review cars before making the decision of buying," Jain wrote on his LinkedIn.

4.) After 7 years of passionate hard work, CarDekho turned a profitable venture and secured Series-A funding of $15 Million in 2013.

5.) Amit Jain claimed that the company is currently valued at $1.2 billion.

7.) When Amit was asked about making the most of his business decisions from the head or heart, he told Hindustan Times, "I think I am both, depending on the context. I am very objective most of the time. When it comes to the people side of things, I am more heart and when it comes to the business side of things, I am more head."

Shark Tank India S2 will be telecast on Sony Television, and the date isn't announced officially