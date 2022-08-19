Shark Tank India 2: Popular television show returns with another season, shoot starts

Credit: Shark Tank India/Instagram

After becoming one of the top tv shows, Shark Tank India is all set to return with another season. Season 1, judged by Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, and Namita Thapar gave a platform to many budding entrepreneurs and turned their dreams into reality.

As per a Pinkvilla report, the makers have decided to start shooting for the second season of Shark Tank India will start on August 19, 2022. Preparations are underway, it will be filed at a studio in a suburban studio in Mumbai. The makers will soon share the details with the fans.

Earlier, while speaking to Pinkvilaa, Anupam Mittal said, “I was always excited for Shark Tank, and I think it's going to have a long inning. So yea, season 2 should be power-packed,” Anupam had said. However, he had remained tight-lipped about his participation in the upcoming season of the show.

On being asked if he will judge season 2, he stated, “yeh abhi tak pata nahin mujhe. That depends on a lot of things. Hopefully I will, otherwise you know maza hi nahin bachega show mein.”

Recently, a video of Ashneer Grover from Shark Tank India taking part in a kirtan at the ISKCON temple in Vrindavan went viral. The businessman confessed the man in the video is his lookalike as viewers watched him clapping and dancing to the holy hymn in shock.

Ashneer tweeted, “Hey doppelgänger ! Bhai itne maze se kirtan kar raha hai jitna maza mujhe dhandhe mein aata hai ! Super fun !!”

A man who bears a striking likeness to the co-founder of BharatPe is seen in the video wearing a yellow checkered shirt and black jeans. He wears the same kind of spectacles and sports a salt-and-pepper hairstyle. The man can be seen clapping his hands enthusiastically and moving to the music while the song Hare Krishna plays.