Shark Tank India 2: Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar do Garba in BTS video, fans say 'I don't have expertise in this'

Shark Tank India 2 judge Namita Thapar uploaded a video of herself and fellow shark Aman Gupta having fun behind the scenes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 03:13 PM IST

Namita Thapar/Instagram

Shark Tank India 2 is about to premiere on television. In order to heighten the anticipation, Namita Thapar uploaded a video of herself and fellow shark Aman Gupta having fun behind the scenes. Namita is the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., whereas Aman Gupta founded boAt. 

Namita shared the video with the caption, “Beautiful friendship, priceless memories…this BTS reel from season 2 shoot says it all.” She added in the comments section, “@boatxaman AG, you are a pure heart who spreads so much joy and love wherever you go!” 

They begin the video by doing garba while dressed casually. Then, as Aman gets his makeup, Namita Thapar can be seen standing behind him and making amusing faces. He may also be seen hurling popcorn at her at one point and seeming distressed in her presence at another. 

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Waiting for 'I don't have expertise in this so I'm out'."   

Shark Tank 2 will also feature the return of Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, and Peyush Bansal of Lenskart in addition to Aman and Namita. While Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh won't be making a comeback, Amit Jain, co-founder and CEO of Car Dekho, has taken over as the new shark. 

The show will once again give business aspirants a platform to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams by pitching their business ideas to seasoned investors and business professionals, or as they're known as The Sharks, who have altered the way India views entrepreneurship with its inaugural season. 

READ: Shark Tank India 2: Know more about new 'Shark' Amit Jain, who will replace Ashneer Grover

Rahul Dua, a stand-up comedian, will host the second season of the program and inject some humour into the serious business issues. Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV will soon stream Shark Tank India 2! 

