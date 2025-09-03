Shararat star Simple Kaul files for divorce from Rahul Loomba after 15 years

Simple Kaul and Rahul Loomba got married in 2010. While she didn’t share the reason for their split, Simple had earlier revealed in an interview that theirs was a long-distance marriage, with Rahul spending a lot of time abroad.

Television actress Simple Kaul, known for her roles in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Shararat, has ended her 15-year marriage with Rahul Loomba.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Simple shared that the decision to part ways was taken mutually. She described it as a recent development and said that despite the separation, they still share a close bond. “We are more than family. It just doesn’t sink in that it’s over because I have known this person for so many years,” she said.

Simple added that she finds it difficult to understand how people can completely detach after a relationship ends. “I live with love, happiness, and spiritual awareness. That’s how I walk through life,” she explained.

The couple got married in 2010. While she didn’t share the reason for their split, Simple had earlier revealed in an interview that theirs was a long-distance marriage, with Rahul spending a lot of time abroad. At the time, she had said that although she missed him, their strong bond and understanding helped them manage the distance and maintain a good work-life balance.

On the professional front, Simple was last seen in the TV show Ziddi Dil Maane Na in 2022.