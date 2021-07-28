Sharad Malhotra's ex-grilfriend Pooja Bisht opens up on post-trauma phase, baggage from her relationship

‘Naagin 5’ actor Sharad Malhotra has often made headlines due to his relationships. The actor was previously dating Divyanka Tripathi and also actress Pooja Bisht. Sharad is now married to Ripci Bhatia and the couple seems very much in love. In a recent interview, Pooja has now opened up about the baggage from her relationship with Sharad and how it happened during her career in the industry.

In an interview to ETimes, Pooja said how she prioritised Sharad over her work and only realised after their breakup that she should have focused on herself. The two separated in 2018 after dating for more than two years. At that time Pooja had accused Sharad of cheating on her. Sharad, however, denied the presence of a third person behind their break-up but admitted to being commitment-phobic.

Calling her herself a ‘very emotional person’, Pooja said, “If I love a person, of course, that person will be my first priority. Of course, when I was with him, we had very good terms. More than girlfriend-boyfriend, we were like best friends and most of my time, I invested in him rather than myself. That’s why, when I broke up, I realised, ‘What was I doing?’”

Pooja then shares how happy she is now living a life that she wanted for herself. “It did distract me a lot, the relationship, and the baggage of the relationship which came after the break-up… It’s like everyone is calling you and telling you, ‘Oh, you broke off?’ ‘Yeah, of course, I broke off, what do you want?’ So there was this post-trauma phase also of our relationship. But I think whatever happens happens for good. He is married now, he is happy, I am also happy in my life. I am much more happy because now I am in my own space, I am living the life that I wanted,” she said.

Pooja first appeared on MTV’s reality show ‘Splitvilla 4’ and was most recently seen in a music video titled ‘Mein Jawa Kithe’. Pooja has also worked in movies such as ‘Mushkil’ and ‘Maazii’.