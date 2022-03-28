Shamita Shetty visits Raqesh Bapat’s family in Pune, photos go VIRAL

Shamita Shetty paid a visit to her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat and his family in Pune amid breakup rumours. Sheetal Bapat, Raqesh's sister, posted two photos from their little gathering to her Instagram account. Shamita is photographed with Raqesh, his sister, and niece Isha Bapat.

Shamita and Raqesh sweetly hug Isha, who is holding a dog in her hands, in the second shot. Sheetal just added a red heart and a hug emoji to the photos in the caption. Shamita and Raqesh's admirers were overjoyed to see their favourite couple together and speculated on whether ShaRa, as the duo is affectionately known, will marry.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's romance has been in the headlines for quite some time. However, there have been recent reports circulating that the couple is having difficulties. Shamita and Raqesh had previously denied rumours of their breakup and assured supporters that they were still together.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat came at an award event hand in hand a few weeks ago, putting an end to the rumours of their breakup once and for all. On Sunday, the celebrity pair came at the Hello Hall of Fame Award, holding each other's hands as they entered the event. Raqesh was then spotted staring at Shamita's eyes and hugging her close to her while posing for photos.

On Bigg Boss OTT, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty met and instantly clicked. The two quickly fell in love, and the Mohabbatein actress referred to Raqesh as her boyfriend during her time on Bigg Boss 15.

While Raqesh Bapat was previously married to Ridhi Dogra, Shamita Shetty has always kept her personal life private.