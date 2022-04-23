Shamita Shetty talks about overcoming depression, says ‘I had extreme highs and lows in Bigg Boss’

Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty and her sister, Shamita Shetty, of Bigg Boss 15 fame, have a close relationship. Shamita told out about her fight with depression and how she avoids relapsing into that part of her life during the Shilpa Shetty’s talk show.

Shamita says that, while she's settled down now, she used to be self-conscious about her arms, to the point where she wouldn't wear sleeveless clothing! While her insecurities drove her to depression, she emerged much stronger and with the resolve to take on new tasks. This is how she got into the Big Boss's residence. She went on to say that, despite having passed through that stage in her life, she continues to monitor her mental and emotional health in order to avoid relapse.

She also added, “I don’t know what I was thinking when I decided to go to the Bigg Boss house. I had extreme highs and lows in that house. I don’t know how I managed to put myself together and move on. It is because of what I have been through in my past. I have been through depression, and that is what made me stronger. It gives me the courage to take on challenges. I feel since I have overcome that, I can overcome anything.”



Shamita debunked some generally held fitness stereotypes by sharing everything from her workout routines to some of the mantras she lives by.



For the unversed, The 'Bigg Boss OTT' couple Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat won many hearts, and after the show, their romance grew stronger. Raqesh has been vocal about Shetty on the tube, and in real life. They are very much in love and it looks evident. However, there were reports of the couple parting their ways due to other commitments. This article came to the duo's notice, and they both quashed the reports by posting the article image on their Instagram stories and said, "We request you not to believe in any sorts of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There's no truth in this. Love and light to everyone."