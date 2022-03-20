Shamita Shetty shows off her sizzling dance moves on ‘Ram Chahe Leela’, video goes VIRAL

With a scorching performance on Priyanka Chopra's song 'Ram Chaahe Leela,' Shamita Shetty has made her admirers sweat.

She may also be seen grooving alongside Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal in another part of the video.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Colours channel also hosted a huge Holi event called Spy Bahu Rang Barse 2022, to which a number of celebs were invited. Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, and Pratik Sehjapal were among the guests. Shamita, Nishant, and Pratik, also known as 'PraNiSha,' were well-known in the Bigg Boss 15 house for their strong friendship. From the beginning of the show, the three have been on each other's side and have stuck together through thick and thin. They are frequently seen together even now. Their bond has remained solid over the last few months.

Pratik can be seen twirling Shamita and picking her up in his arms in a video he posted. In the slow-motion footage, Shamita unintentionally hits Nishant Bhatt with her foot, causing him to make hilarious expressions.

Shamita also shared a boomerang video of the three of them laughing and having a good time at the Holi event. On the clip, Shamita put the hashtag 'PraNisha.' Shamita, Nishant, and Pratik were seen standing together in the video, smiling and posing. The three of them wore traditional outfits. Shamita and Nishant wore bright clothing for Holi, whilst Pratik dressed in pure white.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat captured many hearts on 'Bigg Boss OTT,' and their romance became stronger after the programme. Raqesh has been outspoken about Shetty on television and in person. They appear to be head over heels in love. However, there have been allegations that the pair has split up due to other obligations.

This article came to the duo's notice, and they both quashed the reports by posting the article image on their Instagram stories and said, "We request you not to believe in any sorts of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There's no truth in this. Love and light to everyone.”