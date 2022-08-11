Shamita Shetty reveals why she announced her break up with Raqesh Bapat, says ' we don't want...'

Shamita Shetty has opened up about breaking up with Raqesh Bapat and stated that the fans' love has somewhere pressured them to present the truth.

After Tejasswi Prakash- Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were considered the lovable couple in the telly town. However, their break-up left #ShaRa fans disappointed, disheartened, and heartbroken. Now, Shamita has opened up about their breakup.

While interacting with Bollywood Bubble for the promotion of the duo's single Tere Vich Rab Disda. Shetty stated, "I think our reason of announcing it (break-up) was because the whole ShaRa family, that just happened, supported us so much, and give us so much love. And the kind of messages that were still coming did kind of put pressure on us. So, I think we decided to come out with the truth, as we are friends, and we want to cherish that bond as well."

For the unversed, the couple had parted ways a few months after their stint on Bigg Boss 15. However, they both kept it under wraps for some time. After their break up, Raqesh's ex-wife Ridhi Dogra was trolled and considered as the reason behind their break up. Bapat recently addressed this issue with media and stated that Ridhi has been getting dragged for no reason.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Raqesh stated, "I don’t know why people think this (Ridhi is the reason behind their breakup). When there’s no truth to the fact. And it hurts me when somebody talks this way to a dear person of mine." The Tum Bin star further added, "She has been getting the crap from the audience for no reason. ’No third person can break a relationship; it is only two people. It is between them if they can work it out or not. It’s totally up to them. Anybody coming in is not a reason for a breakup."

Raqesh admitted that he shared great chemistry with Shamita, but he realised that their nature and their perception of life aren't the same. "The phase was one of the most beautiful phases of my life, I won’t deny that. We met in a space where we were supposed to work. That’s why we wanted to come out and see what’s the real equation (between us). We realised not all people are the same where nature is concerned, and the way you look at life."