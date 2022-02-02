Shamita Shetty reacts to tweet claiming Tejasswi Prakash won 'Bigg Boss 15' as she's the next 'Naagin'

Actor Shamita Shetty, who turns a year older today, is back to the outside world and social media with the end of 'Bigg Boss 15'.

Post Bigg Boss, one can see her actively using Twitter snd Instagram to thank her fans for supporting her and showering her with love. She also reacted to a tweet that claims Tejasswi Prakash won the show as she's the face of Colors' upcoming show.

"Why do I get the feeling that Shamita Shetty was not chosen a winner in Bigg Boss because she is Shilpa Shetty's sister. Tejasswi won the title because she is ColorsTV's new serial's new #Naagin. In my opinion actors of the channel should be disqualified," the tweet read.

Reacting to the particular opinion of a Twitter user, Shamita wrote, "What can I say... except... Thank you for your love and your honest opinion. Love you."

What can I say … except .. Thankyou @bhawanasomaaya for ur love n ur honest opinion love u — Shamita Shetty (@ShamitaShetty) January 31, 2022

Shamita was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15. However, she was the fourth contestant to be eliminated from the finale race.

Meanwhile, after winning the title, Tejasswi took to her Instagram handle to share the video clip of herself lifting the Bigg Boss 15 trophy and wrote, "A moment that still feels like a dream come true….One that I still am pinching myself about….Yes this is going to stay with me forever! And this journey is one which we have walked on together….To greater heights, together! Ganpati Bappa Morya."

As for the serial Naagin, Tejasswi will essay the lead role alongside her Bigg Boss co-contestant Simba Nagpal.