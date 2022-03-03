Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat show off their cute dance moves in latest reel, video goes viral - WATCH

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 03, 2022, 07:47 PM IST

The 'Bigg Boss 15' couple Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat displayed their cute dance moves in the latest video on social media.

Shamita captioned the reel as "Vibing and Grooving #reelitfeelit #vibing #grooving #movesoftheday"