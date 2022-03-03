Search icon
Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat show off their cute dance moves in latest reel, video goes viral - WATCH

Shamita Shetty uploaded the video in which the lovebirds can be seen vibing and grooving together.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 03, 2022, 07:47 PM IST

The 'Bigg Boss 15' couple Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat displayed their cute dance moves in the latest video on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashettyofficial)

Shamita captioned the reel as "Vibing and Grooving #reelitfeelit #vibing #grooving #movesoftheday"

