Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat awkwardly pose together to promote their music album, video goes viral

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, who have been making headlines for their personal lives, are promoting their first album Tere Vick Rab Disha. They recently announced their break-up on social media.

Recently, they stepped out to promote their song. However, what caught everyone’s attention was awkwardness between them. They were seen posing with each other in front of media. The video of the same is going viral on social media. Sharing the video, Viral Bhayani wrote, “Broken but still strong pals #shamitashetty #RaqeshBapat.”

As per Bollywood Life report, an insider said, “Raqesh and Shamita always had a choice to say no to promoting the song together, but they didn't as there is nothing sour between them and the awkwardness was only in front of shutterbugs as they didn't know how it will turn up. However, Shamita and Raqesh are good friends and only wish good for each other.”

While announcing breakup, Raqesh shared a note on his Instagram and he stated that he kept the break-up news to himself, as he is a private person. However, Bapat took this decision to inform their loyal fanbase (known as #ShaRa). In his prolonged post, Raqesh wrote, "I would like to share with you all that Shamita and I are no longer together. Destiny made our paths meet in the most unusual circumsrances. Thank you so much to the beautiful Shara family for all the love and support." Raqesh continued, "Being a private person, I did not want to publicly announce parting ways, however, I feel we owe it to our fans to put this out."

Bapat further added that this news will be a heartbreaker to their fans, but he sought support for them as individuals. "I am mindful that this will break yours heart but hope you can continue to shower your love on us as individuals too. Looking forward to all your support (folding hands emoji)". At last, he mentioned about their upcoming music video, "This music video is dedicated to all of you."