Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat awkwardly pose together to promote their music album, video goes viral

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, who recently announced the break-up, were seen promoting their music video together.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 02:26 PM IST

Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat awkwardly pose together to promote their music album, video goes viral
Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, who have been making headlines for their personal lives, are promoting their first album Tere Vick Rab Disha. They recently announced their break-up on social media.

Recently, they stepped out to promote their song. However, what caught everyone’s attention was awkwardness between them. They were seen posing with each other in front of media. The video of the same is going viral on social media. Sharing the video, Viral Bhayani wrote, “Broken but still strong pals #shamitashetty #RaqeshBapat.”

As per Bollywood Life report, an insider said, “Raqesh and Shamita always had a choice to say no to promoting the song together, but they didn't as there is nothing sour between them and the awkwardness was only in front of shutterbugs as they didn't know how it will turn up. However, Shamita and Raqesh are good friends and only wish good for each other.”

While announcing breakup, Raqesh shared a note on his Instagram and he stated that he kept the break-up news to himself, as he is a private person. However, Bapat took this decision to inform their loyal fanbase (known as #ShaRa). In his prolonged post, Raqesh wrote, "I would like to share with you all that Shamita and I are no longer together. Destiny made our paths meet in the most unusual circumsrances. Thank you so much to the beautiful Shara family for all the love and support." Raqesh continued, "Being a private person, I did not want to publicly announce parting ways, however, I feel we owe it to our fans to put this out." 

Here's the image

image

Bapat further added that this news will be a heartbreaker to their fans, but he sought support for them as individuals. "I am mindful that this will break yours heart but hope you can continue to shower your love on us as individuals too. Looking forward to all your support (folding hands emoji)". At last, he mentioned about their upcoming music video, "This music video is dedicated to all of you." 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA JEE Main session 2 result 2022 likely soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check latest update here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.