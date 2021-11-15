Shamita Shetty exits ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house because of this SHOCKING reason?

Raqesh Bapat, who had to leave the 'Bigg Boss 15' house for medical reasons, will not be returning to the show, according to his latest statement. Raqesh had been rumoured to be returning to the show by the weekend, however it was later discovered that the actor had left the season.

Shamita Shetty, who had been expecting Raqesh to return to the Bigg Boss 15 house, was taken aback. Shamita claimed in her outburst that Raqesh knew he was leaving and didn't even inform her. "He shouldn't have come, thoda tough hojaata hai," and he runs. At least stand and fight,” she said.

However, it has now been revealed that Shamita Shetty is out of the house due to medical reasons. While it is unclear how serious her condition is or when she will return, fans of the show are speculating on why Shamita is temporarily absent from the show on social media.

Itne seasons dekhe but itna favourism first time dekh rhe hai unfair for other contests



BB15 KI SHAAN TEJASSWI November 14, 2021

Itna VIP treatment khud salman ko bhi nahi diya hoga makers ne …LOL



BB15 KI SHAAN TEJASSWI — Teja..Mark idhar hai (@Aayushd60493055) November 14, 2021

Many fans believe Shamita is trying to convince Raqesh to return to the house by meeting him. She is confident that she can provide him with the boost he requires to believe that he can make it through the season and overcome all of the obstacles. Another rumor floating around is that Shamita is out of the house to avoid having to deal with the media, who are expected to enter the home and interview the competitors. The media interactions are set to take place on Monday, and most inquiries will be directed towards Shamita, from her brawls to Raqesh to fans' claims that the producers are biassed against her. This might make things difficult or perhaps 'expose' her.