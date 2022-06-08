Shamita Shetty breaks up with Raqesh Bapat? #ShaRa fans are in shock

Shamita Shetty- Raqesh Bapat

Fans of Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are in shock, as reportedly, the duo have parted their ways, and ended their 9-month old relationship. The duo met in Bigg Boss OTT, and they instantly found a connection between themselves. Shetty and Bapat's romance was also seen in Bigg Boss 15, and after Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita and Raqesh became the public's favourite Jodi.

However, all good things come to an end, and similarly, it seems like the duo have ended their relationship. As per the report of Filmfare, a source confirmed their break-up, and said, "Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have amicably parted ways. Both of them have immense respect for each other and will continue to be friends." However, the fans of the duo could relish their chemistry one last time, as they are coming together with a music video. The source asserted, "The duo recently shot for a music video which will soon release and the fans will be able to witness their chemistry on the screen once again."

As soon as this news came out, several fans of #ShaRa expressed their sorrow over the breakup

My heart is full of them https://t.co/Mv3hEfKwD9 — Khushi Sharma (@KhushiSh1998) June 8, 2022

@/universe #ShaRan kyu nhi ? they are perfectly made for each other https://t.co/V09xmpKEuq — TANYA (@talentedtea) June 8, 2022

I'm just happy. I know that everyone is hurting but atleast she is free from someone who was never sure about her. #ShamitaShetty — Blessing Masih (@BlessingMasih) June 8, 2022

Earlier in March, there were reports of their break-up, and then the duo dismissed it. There were reports of the couple parting their ways due to other commitments. This article came to the duo's notice, and they both quashed the reports by posting the article image on their Instagram stories and said, "We request you not to believe in any sorts of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There's no truth in this. Love and light to everyone."

On Valentine's Day, Shamita had uploaded a boomerang video with her beau, and Raqesh had shared a romantic video with her celebrating the occasion. Raqesh's ex-wife Ridhi Dogra, with whom he was married for eight years from 2011 to 2019, had also reacted to his video. She had commented, "Be blessed you both!" and had added four evil eyes emojis in the comments section.