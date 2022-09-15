Shamita Shetty breaks silence on being a part of Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6

Shamita Shetty- Naagin 6

A few netizens recently stated that Shamita Shetty would join Tejasswi Prakash's supernatural show Naagin 6. As per the netizens, Shamita will join the show, and she will be the new Sesh Nagrani. However, the actress has finally addressed this development and shunned them as 'rumours.'

Shamita shared a screenshot of a post claiming Shetty as a part of Naagin 6 on her Instagram stories, and wrote, "No truth to this rumours guys...Stop!"

Here's Shamita's reply to rumours

Recently, Shamita and Raqesh Bapat jointly announced their break up on their respective social media. Raqesh shared a note on his Instagram and he stated that he kept the break-up news to himself, as he is a private person. However, Bapat took this decision to inform their loyal fanbase (known as #ShaRa). In his prolonged post, Raqesh wrote, "I would like to share with you all that Shamita and I are no longer together. Destiny made our paths meet in the most unusual circumstances. Thank you so much to the beautiful Shara family for all the love and support." Raqesh continued, "Being a private person, I did not want to publicly announce parting ways, however, I feel we owe it to our fans to put this out."

Post-break-up, their song Tere Vich Rab Disda was released and they even promoted the song together. While promoting the son, they stepped out to promote their song. However, what caught everyone’s attention was awkwardness between them. They were seen posing with each other in front of media. The video of the same is going viral on social media. Sharing the video, Viral Bhayani wrote, “Broken but still strong pals #shamitashetty #RaqeshBapat.”

As per Bollywood Life report, an insider said, “Raqesh and Shamita always had a choice to say no to promoting the song together, but they didn't as there is nothing sour between them and the awkwardness was only in front of shutterbugs as they didn't know how it will turn up. However, Shamita and Raqesh are good friends and only wish good for each other.”