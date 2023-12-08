'Shameless, disgusting': Tejasswi Prakash trolled for her thigh-high-slit dress, netizens say 'isko fashion nahi...'

Tejasswi Prakash has been trolled for her bold outfit, she was seen wearing a side-cut black dress at an evet in Mumbai.

Tejasswi Prakash, on Thursday night, appeared for an event in Mumbai. For the event, she opted for a bold black side-cut dress. The video of her is going viral on social media, netizens are reacting to her outfit.

The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. One of the social media users wrote, “Shameless what these people want to show.” The second one said, “Iske jaisi ladkiyo ko boycott karna chaiye jo samaj ko ganda kar rhi hai.” The third one said, “What is this disgusting type of trend in this industry.”

The fourth one said, “She is such an elegant girl.what happened to her dressing sense ?” The fifth one said, “Ye sb urfi ko fail krne k chakkar me hain.” The sixth one said, “Isko fashion nahi vulgarity kehte hain. Shri ram hamaresamaj ki ladkion ko thodi si buddhi baksh de. Aisi ladkion ko dekh kar aur ladkian bhi bigarti hain. Jai shri ram..”

Another said, “Jese jese success millti Jaa Rahi h vese vese kapde kaam hote Jaa rahe h... Kya pata itne paiso ka karna kya in logo ne jab kapde hi ni karidne hote sahi se ..” The eighth one said, “Ye kon sa fashion hai aaj tak samaj nahi aaya or agar Indian actor hai to Indian attire ko fashionable kyu nahi samjhte duffers.”

On the personal front, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most loved television couples in the country. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been grabbing headlines since their stint in Bigg Boss 14.

The couple recently appeared on Temptation Island India and stunned everyone with their chemistry.