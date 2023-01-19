Search icon
'Shame on Tina Datta': Furious netizens slam actress after she calls Shalin Bhanot f*****g b*****d on Bigg Boss 16

Yesterday, Bigg Boss 16 witnessed one of the ugliest fights of the season, as Tina Datta hurled abuses at Shalin Bhanot.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 08:47 AM IST

Bigg Boss 16

The Tuesday episode of Bigg Boss 16 witnessed one of the ugliest fights, and that too between former good friends, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. After Shalin chose to support Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Tina lost their cool on him. 

Both girls were captured mocking him for maintaining double-standard and also accused Bhanot among the first ones to plan against Nimrit. Things went downhill after Tina shouted 'dogla' to Shalin, and Shalin questioned her character. Datta lost her cool on Shalin and went on abusing him 'f*****g b*****d' four times. Tina even threatened Shalin and mocked him for his broken marriage. 

Their fight went on till the episode, and Shalin gained netizens' sympathy. Several social media user took their thoughts to Twitter and wrote that Shalin actually exposed Priyanka and Tina. Many users even lauded Bhanot for maintaining his cool, even after hearing such abuses from Tina. 

Here are the reactions

Fans of Shalin and Bigg Boss 16 found Tina Datta insensible and fake. After the episode ended, several fans panned Datta and supported Bhanot. A user asked, "Pyaar kabhi nahi tha Time pass kar rahi thi, aur cameras ke liye karti thi Bloody how can you say to someone that you bloody B*****d Shame on you tina Uski wife ko involved kiya, why (There was no love, you only played with his heart. Why did you involved his wife, why?)." Another user asked, "Ye #TinaDatta toh bhut hi ucche level ki ghatiya aurat h ye bahar jayegi na usko jutte ladne chahiye gandi aurat, gandi soch ki aurat. (Tina Datta is a bad woman and she has filthy thinking)." A netizen added, "Hypocracy Hypocracy of #TinaDatta She herself used “Chipkna” word for #SumbulTouqeerKhan said “cellotape ki tarah chipki rehti ho” SHAME ON YOU Tina Datta!: 

As far as nominations are concerned, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are nominated for this week's eviction. 

