'Shame on Tina Datta': Furious netizens slam actress after she calls Shalin Bhanot f*****g b*****d on Bigg Boss 16

The Tuesday episode of Bigg Boss 16 witnessed one of the ugliest fights, and that too between former good friends, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. After Shalin chose to support Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Tina lost their cool on him.

Both girls were captured mocking him for maintaining double-standard and also accused Bhanot among the first ones to plan against Nimrit. Things went downhill after Tina shouted 'dogla' to Shalin, and Shalin questioned her character. Datta lost her cool on Shalin and went on abusing him 'f*****g b*****d' four times. Tina even threatened Shalin and mocked him for his broken marriage.

Their fight went on till the episode, and Shalin gained netizens' sympathy. Several social media user took their thoughts to Twitter and wrote that Shalin actually exposed Priyanka and Tina. Many users even lauded Bhanot for maintaining his cool, even after hearing such abuses from Tina.

Here are the reactions

#PriyankaChaharChoudhary is such a liar that i was not there n #TinaDatta you are such a cheap and disgusting lady tumhara dono ka koi character nhi tum kya dusron ko judge kroge you are so cheap that can easily be seen. Public m chipak chipak k dance krti ho.#BiggBoss16 #BB16 https://t.co/IFzQY0CIYs — shweta gaur (@MrigendraShweta) January 19, 2023

Bye bye fake lady.#TinaDatta — Anita handa. don't forget to smile. (@Anitahanda4) January 19, 2023

#ShalinBhanot ne 1 word bola “chipkna” to itna hyper ho gyi Tina:I'll slap u,apni biwi ki dignity ny rkh paya,ghatiya admi...



Pure 109 din m Sbka character assassination kia,unki dhajjiyan uda di NTP pr!#ShivThakre #MCStan #SumbulTouqeerKhan #SoundaryaSharma #BB16 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/q0jRCZElEK January 18, 2023

Ye #TinaDatta toh bhut hi ucche level ki ghatiya aurat h ye bahar jayegi na usko jutte ladne chahiye gandi aurat, gandi soch ki aurat#SoundaryaSharma @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND #BB16 #BiggBoss16 https://t.co/b43Ag0elc3 — shweta gaur (@MrigendraShweta) January 19, 2023

Pyaar kabhi nahi tha

Time pass kar rahi thi, aur cameras ke liye karti thi

Bloody how can you say to someone that you bloody

Shame on you tina

Uski wife ko involved kiya, why. #TinaDatta #BB16 #ShalinBhanot — Jass Kukreja (@jass_kukreja) January 18, 2023

Hypocracy Hypocracy of #TinaDatta



She herself used “Chipkna” word for #SumbulTouqeerKhan & said “cellotape ki tarah chipki rehti ho”



SHAME ON YOU Tina Datta!

#BiggBoss16 #ShalinBhanot January 18, 2023

As far as nominations are concerned, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are nominated for this week's eviction.