Shama Sikander gives sneak peek of her fun bachelorette party

Actress Shama Sikander is all set to tie the knot with her fiance James Milliron on 16 March. The duo will have a lavish wedding in Goa, and recently the actress held her bachelorette party with her bride squad. Shama shared various moments from her party on her social media. In one post, she poses like a glam doll in satin rope with her squad and calls it 'my pyjama party.'

Check out the post

In another carousel, Shama is enjoying the bash. She and her friends have looked dapper in an all-black theme, and says, "Why should boys have all the Fun??"

Check out the post

Do you want to have a sneak peek of Sikander's lavish bachelorette party? Here you go



Shama also thanked her friends for making her day special. She posted another carousel post and asserted, "Finally getting the Bridal vibes…. What a beautiful bachelorette Thank you all my lovely bridesmaids you all made my day."

While speaking to Indianexpress, Shama said, "It would be a close-knit event with just our families around.” Sikander added that her wedding would be a spiritual affair and not a traditional wedding. Guests from overseas will also attend the wedding, and events will be based on 'India weds America' themes. Reportedly, a lot of James' families won't be able to attend the wedding, so they will host a wedding party in America also. The duo got engaged in 2015, and they will tie the knot on 14 March.