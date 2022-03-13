Shama Sikander drops romantic photos with soon-to-be husband James Milliron

Shama Sikander, who is most known for her roles in TV shows like 'Yeh Meri Life Hai' (2003-2005), the short film 'Sexaholic,' and the mini-series 'Maaya: Slave of Her Desires,' frequently floods our social media feeds with her seductive photographs.

Shama is now slated to marry her fiance James Milliron on March 14th. The couple is planning a spectacular wedding in Goa, and the actress has now shared two images with her soon-to-be husband on Instagram.

She captioned the post as, ‘and so it begins swipe right to see the magic.’

Shama shared various moments from her party on her social media. In one post, she poses like a glam doll in satin rope with her squad and calls it 'my pyjama party.'

In another carousel, Shama is enjoying the bash. She and her friends have looked dapper in an all-black theme, and says, "Why should boys have all the Fun??"

Shama also thanked her friends for making her day special. She posted another carousel post and asserted, "Finally getting the Bridal vibes…. What a beautiful bachelorette Thank you all my lovely bridesmaids you all made my day."

While speaking to Indianexpress, Shama said, "It would be a close-knit event with just our families around.” Sikander added that her wedding would be a spiritual affair and not a traditional wedding. Guests from overseas will also attend the wedding, and events will be based on 'India weds America' themes. Reportedly, a lot of James' families won't be able to attend the wedding, so they will host a wedding party in America also.