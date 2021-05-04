'Not gone under the knife but...': Shama Sikander clears the air on opting for cosmetic surgery

Shama Sikander doesn't believe in mincing her words and calls a spade a spade. She often shuts down trolls who comment on her posts and make a bold statement on her Instagram page too. During a recent interaction, Shama was asked if she has gone under the knife or did any cosmetic procedures to change the way she looks. The actor confirmed that she did a botox treatment but no plastic surgery.

Shama told a leading daily, "There is no plastic surgery involved in my case. I don't know why people say I got plastic surgery done when it is just cosmetic procedures. When people saw me I was a growing up girl. So certain physical changes were still going on. But from now on if I change completely then you tell me. I work out right, I eat right and I meditate, so the change on my skin is also because of this. People didn't see me for so many years when I had gone out of the industry and was going through depression."

The Yeh Meri Life Hai actor added, "I have taken botox treatment but that doesn't come under the category of corrective surgery. I have not gone under the knife. At the same time, people shouldn't be bothered at all if any actor or actress is going for plastic surgery. At the end of the day, it is their hard-earned money. People can of course have opinions, but trolling I don't understand. Trolls rarely affect me now, all thanks to the meditation that I practice regularly. That helps me keep calm."