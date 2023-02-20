Search icon
Shalin Bhanot watches Pathaan with family, feels 'nostalgic' to see Salman Khan on weekend after Bigg Boss 16

Shalin Bhanot goes to the theatre to watch Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. As soon as Salman Khan appears on the screen, Shalin said, "Dekho Salman bhai yaha bhi maar rahe hai."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

Shalin Bhanot-Salman Khan

After spending 19 weeks in the Bigg Boss house, Shalin Bhanot went to cinemas with his family to watch Shah Rukh Khan's latest blockbuster Pathaan. As soon as Salman Khan's cameo played on the big screen, Shalin Bhanot recorded his reaction to the scene. While enjoying the movie with enthusiasm, he interacted and says, "Dekho kaun aaya hai, Salman bhai....yaha bhi maar rahe hai (Look who's here, Salman bhai. He's killing it here too)."

Shalin shared this video on his Instagram stories and captioned it saying, "Nostalgia as it feels like Its Weekend Ka Vaar time again with @beingsalmankhan And this time with @iamsrk too! Week No 20 feels as so used to seeing Salman Khan every weekend!" 

Here's the snapshot from the video

Shalin

For the unversed, Shalin Bhanot was the fourth runner-up contestant in Bigg Boss 16. He was the first one among the top five contestants to get evicted during the grand finale. After Shalin, Gautam got evicted, followed by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. In the final two, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan stood with Salman Khan, and the host announced rapper MC Stan as the winner of the show. 

Recently, DNA connected over a candid conversation with Shalin's parents, and they expressed their views about his journey. Calling her little boy's stint in Bigg Boss 16 a 'masala film,' Sunita added, "While I was watching the journey video of Shalin, I realised that his journey was nothing less than an entertaining film. It had action, emotion, fights, everything. It was an emotional moment for me. But even I felt overwhelmed while watching it." 

At last, Brij even added Shalin is a winner for him, "Hum logo ki taraf se woh winner hai... koi usko nahi dega toh woh uski problem hai (He is a winner for us. Still if doesn't get trophy, that's their problem)." Sunita agreed with laughter. 

In Pics: Newlywed B-town couple Kiara-Sidharth Malhotra Arrive in Delhi donning matching outfits
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 SUVs that you should not miss
Stunning photos of Meha Patel, India all-rounder Axar Patel's wife
Yearender 2022: From Kesariya to Thumkeshwari, most trending Bollywood songs of the year
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: 5 key player battles to watch out for
