Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur asks him to 'be patient, stay strong' after actor's breakdown on Bigg Boss 16

Shalin Bhanot's plight on Bigg Boss 16 has affected his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur. The actress came in support of Bhanot and asked him to stay strong. Bigg Boss 16 will soon come to an end, and Shalin's former wife asked him to be patient.

In yesterday's episode, Shalin was mocked and ridiculed by Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Shalin even had an argument with Archana Gautam. Bhanot was feeling lonely and bullied by them. He even cried before Shiv Thakare and MC Stan and asked them to nominate him for eviction. Shalin's tears touched netizens, and even they came out in support of him. Even Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet motivated him to push it for a few more weeks.

On her Instagram stories, Dalljiet shared a photo of her, playing with their son Jaydon, and wrote, "Last few weeks left for Bigg Boss to get over. I wish you all the best Shalin. Be patient, be calm & stay strong."

Here's the story

Last night Shalin told Nimrit that, "They're out to make me appear awful. I ignored it numerous times. I am not a failure. I'm pleading with her not to provoke me. I have stories to tell, and you are a girl. I can't damage a girl's life, she has to marry outside. He stated that all the claims made by Tina, about him pre-planning the game are false. Shalin even told Shiv that if a man does the same thing, it would be called eve-teasing, but if a woman does it, it is normal."

Even previously Shalin has been at the receiving end of his past life and failed marriage to be made fun of, but he maintained that people can gossip about him, but leave his ex-wife and son out of it. Shalin has stood for Dalljiet's respect in several instances. Thus, even Dalljiet supported him and asked him to keep punching.