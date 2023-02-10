Shalin Bhanot's designer Deeti Mehta reveals how actor's style differs from other Bigg Boss 16 housemates | Exclusive

Deeti Mehta-Shalin Bhanot

One of the top finalists of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot, has been praised for her unique fashion sense by his fans and netizens. Even host Salman Khan commented on Bhanot flashing his toned physique. Khan even said that Shalin is the only contestant in the house who flashes his cleavage the most.

Let's hear the thoughts of Shalin's designer and close friend Deeti Mehta. While speaking to DNA, Mehta adds, "When you have a fab body, why don't you flaunt it? That's my basic formula behind designing costumes for him." Every contestant in the house has their stylist and designer. But what makes Shalin and Deeti a unique duo? "We are not outsourcing outfits from another brand. We are customising it as per Shalin's personality. I conceptualise his costumes, design it, and then prepare his outfit," reveals Deeti. She continues, "Whatever we see Shalin wearing in Weekend Ka Vaar is the amalgamation of his entire week. His journey of four-five days gets reflected at the weekend."

Deeti knows Shalin before becoming his stylist. Mehta started her journey as an Art Director, and her experience from earlier days supported her in visualising the perfect outfit for Shalin, "It's all about visuals. When you see Shalin's costume, it narrates the journey of his week," says Deeti.

Fans of Shalin Bhanot deserve a special mention, as Deeti reveals that she has designed Shalin's weekly clothes and even Weekend Ka Vaar outfits as per the suggestion of his admirers. "My DM (direct message) is full of recommendations and suggestions from his fans. Many of them are quite creative and useful. I have applied their input while designing costumes for him." At last, Deeti adds that when she agreed to style Shalin, she had an intuition for designing a winner. Mehta is confident that Shalin will lift Bigg Boss 16 trophy.