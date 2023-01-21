Shalin Bhanot fans slam Bigg Boss for 'compromising' his mental health: 'When someone is going through depression...'

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot, in the latest episode, suffered an anxiety attack as he was feeling lonely. Later, he got into an argument with Bigg Boss when he was called to the confession room.

It all started when Shalin requested Bigg Boss to not telecast his conversation with him as he wanted to speak his heart out. But Bigg Boss said that it is impossible and told him that he would arrange a therapist/ psychiatrist for him if he is having mental health issues. However, Shalin said that he is feeling lonely and wants to talk as he could relate to Bigg Boss more. He was continuously telling Bigg Boss that he is having different feelings, is frustrated, and doesn’t know what is he doing.

Netizens have reacted to the whole incident and have bashed Bigg Boss for being rude to Shalin Bhanot. They took to Twitter and slammed the makers for not showing ‘humanity’ when Shalin needed them. The first one said, “it is such a shame when someone is going thru depression or anxiety, instead of understanding..people are mocking We just say, talk to us we are there for you n all, bt yahan banda samne se bolta aa raha hai talk to me aur koi sun hi nhi raha #ShalinBhanot (he himself is saying that he wants to talk but no one is listening to him).”

The second one said, “mere liya to aj wo jit gya bnda. trophy mile na mile doesn't matter. (Shalin has won the show for me, doesn't matter if he gets the trophy now.). ” The third one said, “Feel sorry for Shalin. Nobody is talking to him and he didn’t do bad to anyone. Mental issues are real #ShalinBhanot.”

The fourth one said, “Because Bigg boss makers don’t have humanity as correctly stated by #ShalinBhanot #bb16 #BiggBoss16 shame on these makers that don’t leave a chance at bringing contestant’s personal matters in the show and then tell contestants not to talk about outside matters.” The fifth one said, “I'm actually worried for #ShalinBhanot. He wasn't looking good. BB should let him go & stop compromising his mental health.”

The sixth one said, “#BiggBoss could have had better communication with #ShalinBhanot. He was so helpless. We understood that it was Tina's matter, that was bothering him. He wanted to have the heart to heart conversation. Sabne enjoy kiya Bigg boss was rude.”

The seventh person wrote, “People commit suicide when they are left alone. Shiv and Stan are ignoring him. Sumbul won’t talk. Tina and Priyanka make fun of him. And the whole world calls him fake. Mental issues are real #ShalinBhanot."