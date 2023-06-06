Shaktimaan to have bigger budget than Krrish, Ra One, Mukesh Khanna makes big revelation on lead actor

Mukesh Khanna makes big revelations about Shaktimaan movie

Mukesh Khanna has made a mark in the industry with her role as Shaktimaan and has ruled the heart of the audience. Recently, the announcement of making a film on Shaktimaan has fans excited. Recently, the actor opened up on why the film is taking time.

Last year, Sony Pictures India announced to bring Shaktimaan to the big screen by sharing a teaser. Giving an update on the project, Mukesh Khanna said in a video on his YouTube Channel Bhishma International, “Contract has been signed. Ye bohot bade level ki film hai. One film would cost Rs 200-300 crore and it will be made by Sony Pictures, the one that made Spider-Man. But it kept getting delayed, first, there was the pandemic, I had announced on my channel too that the film is happening, but…”

He further said, “I recently told someone that this is not a small film, it is a massive film and that takes time. A lot of things are happening, but I am not allowed to talk. The big question is, will I be Shaktimaan? Who will play it? I can’t reveal it. But it is a commercial film, so it involves a lot of commercial talks. But main rahuga, mere bagair toh Shaktimaan nahi ban sakti ye sabko pata hai (I will be in the film, Shaktimaan can’t be made without me, everyone knows).” The actor further promised that he will reveal the cast of the film soon.

Earlier, Ranveer Singh was reportedly being roped in as Shaktimaan, however, neither the actor nor the makers have confirmed the reports yet.

Mukesh Khanna is best known for his role as Shaaktimaan. Other than this, the actor is also known for his role as Bhishma in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat and his appearance in the television show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Read ‘Shaktimaan’ set to come back in superhero trilogy on big screens