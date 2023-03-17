Shakti Arora reveals why he quit Kundali Bhagya, says he did not want to play father to a 28-year-old

Shakti Arora/Instagram

Shakti Arora replaced Dheeraj Dhoopar as the male lead Karan Luthra/Arjun Suryavanshi in the Zee TV serial Kumkum Bhagya last year opposite Shraddha Arya's Dr. Preeta Luthra. However, the actor has now decided to quit the show after nine months as Kumkum Bhagya takes a leap of 20 years with new actors coming in as the main protagonists.

In a recent interview, Shakti Arora revealed the reason behind quitting the Zee TV romantic drama show. Talking to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "I did not want to play father to a 28-year-old. Jahan humaara age difference 4-5 saal ka ho, waha me use beta bolu (When our age difference is just 4-5 years, why should I call him my son). That was a major reason."

Shakti even added that he didn't wish to lose the centre stage in the show as he stated, "You lose the centre stage. Till the time I was there in the show, the whole story was revolving around me. I was playing Karan and Arjun (Karan Luthra and Arjun Suryavanshi). That was good and exciting for me as an actor."

"Maza aa raha tha kaam karke kyuki television me itna accha kaam milna mushkil hota hai. (I was having fun while doing work because its difficult to get so good work on television) But as soon as I got to know that the centre stage would be given to someone else, I said 'okay fine, I will peacefully exit and let other people take control of the show now'", the actor concluded.

Meanwhile, Kundali Bhagya now has Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads playing the characters of Rajveer Luthra, Shaurya Luthra, and Palki Khurana respectively.



