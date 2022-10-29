Shailesh Lodha opens up on his controversial statement about The Kapil Sharma Show, says 'talking about vulgarity..'

File photo

Shailesh Lodha, a comedian and actor, drew backlash online earlier this year after an old tape of him that seemed to be criticizing The Kapil Sharma Show leaked online. The comic revealed the content of the performances, which sounded a lot like the characters and jokes from Kapil Sharma's show, and claimed he was "ashamed" to see some vulgar episodes. Shailesh has now defended his remark and asserted that it was never intended for the show.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan he said, “This story is different. I never said that. I had only said there are shows on TV that are vulgar where a grandmother goes around kissing people. It was about that content. There are many shows like that. I felt there is a better way to do comedy. It was never about a show. People connected it to something else. Kapil and I have performed on stage together,” he said.

The actor clarified that he was criticizing the category of "vulgar" comedy shows on television as a whole rather than a specific program.

“There was nothing like that. I was talking about the vulgarity in TV shows that has started to emerge now. I was talking about that. I wasn’t talking about someone personally. I never do that. Kapil is a very good artiste and a friend. It was not about him at all,” he added.

In the old clip, he was heard saying, "Mai kuch karyakram dekhta hu toh mujhe sharam aati hai. Eak dadi jo har vyakti ko chumna chahti hai, ek aisi bua jo shadi ke liye betab hai, eak pati jo apni patni ko pratarit karta hai. Mai uss karyakram mai kaam karta jismai ek beta har baat ke liye apne baap ke pair chuta hai.” (I am ashamed of some shows where a grandmother wants to kiss everyone, an aunt that is desperate for marriage and a husband who humiliates his wife in front of others. I work in a show where a son takes his father’s blessing for any work he does.)"