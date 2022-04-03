Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty groove to Nagada Baja song from Jab We Met- WATCH

Shahid Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty can be seen grooving to 'Nagada' song from 'Jab We Met' on the stage of 'India's Got Talent.'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is not only a good actor but a great dancer as well, and there is no doubt about it. The actor, who will next be seen in ‘Jersey’, has a huge fan following in the country.

Shahid Kapoor recently appeared on the sets of ‘India’s Got Talent’. The official page of SonyTV has shared a video in which Shahid Kapoor can be seen grooving to his famous song ‘Nagada Baja’ from his film ‘Jab We Met.’ The actor can be seen enjoying on the stage while Shilpa Shetty, who was wearing a pink outfit, was trying to copy dance steps.

Take a look:

Recently, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu recently appeared on the sets of ‘India’s Got Talent’ where she witnessed performances of many talented contestants. The reality show is being judged by Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Manoj Muntashir, and Kirron Kher.

Many videos of Harnaaz Sandhu from the show went viral on social media. In some of them, she was seen grooving with the judges. However, in one of the viral clips, Shilpa Shetty can be seen ignoring Harnaaz when she came near the judge panel. The actress was seen hugging her younger sister Shamita Shetty when Harnaaz came to greet them.

One of the social media users commented, “These judges lack basic manners.. So fake and non interested.. Itni acchi ladki hai harnaaz.. Desh ka naam kia hai.. Koi respect kuch nhi.. Shameful..” The second one mentioned, “What's with their faces?? Such fake expressions.” The third person wrote, “What's wrong with them ?? Seriously dude it's clearly visible that they are giving fake expression..”

The fourth one mentioned, “This girl did so much for the country, brought back the crown after 21 years. And look at the judges reaction, it looks so fake and they seems not at all interested to greet and meet her.” The fifth person commented, “I thought I was the only one who thought these people weren't so warm to Harnaaz.”