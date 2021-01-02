Shaheer Sheikh treats fans with shirtless photo, extends New Year wishes

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh enjoys a massive fan following not just in India or Indonesia, but also on social media.

The TV star, who recently surprised everyone after tying the knot with girlfriend and Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd Ruchikaa Kapoor, treated his fans with a shirtless photo on Saturday while extending New Year wishes to netizens.

In the photo which was shot in the backdrop of lush green trees, Shaheer can be seen leaning onto the balcony to enjoy the view outside while sporting sunglasses and posing for the snap.

In the caption, Shaheer wrote, "Finding happiness in small things, being grateful instead of taking things for granted, I am gonna, Give more than I take, Love more than I hate. #happynewyear #everyone #bethechange #saveourplanet #savetheocean #healMotherNature (sic)."

A few days ago, Shaheer, who is currently in Bhutan with wife Ruchikaa for their honeymoon, treated fans with a cute photo of his wife and himself twinning in red and black plaid shirts.

In the photo, the actor is seen wearing a grey printed vest with blue distressed jeans and a red and black plaid unbuttoned shirt. While Ruchikaa wore a black tank top and dark blue jeans with a red and black plaid shirt. Both completed their look with black sunglasses.

Shaheer captioned his post stating, "Oh yes I am crazy too... #midConversation."

Earlier during an interaction with Pinkvilla, Shaheer spoke at length about Ruchikaa and how he realised she's 'the one'. The actor stated, "We travelled together. Generally, you feel like you can go mad, you can have fun, only when your friends are there, not with your partner. You think of fun, you think of your friends. But even if we go to a hospital for a regular check-up, we are crazy together. So I felt like this is the right combination, I can be myself and I can have fun."

The Paurashpur star went on to say, "People who know me, know the kind of person I am. For the world, I'm this person who keeps to himself and keeps quiet and someone who doesn’t really express. But people who know me, who are good friends, know I am a mad man. I am a person driven by my emotions so I go crazy sometimes. So I can be that in front of her, I can be myself. During those trips, I realised, 'Yes, this is it.' It felt perfect."