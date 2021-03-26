In Pic: Shaheer Sheikh surprises fans with birthday post, shares childhood photo dressed in a 'frock'

'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' fame Shaheer Sheikh celebrated his 37th birthday on Friday. And, on his special occasion, Shaheer's friends and fans showered him with love on social media via unseen photos, extending birthday wishes to him.

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and wished Shaheer with a group selfie photo from one of their parties. It is well-known that the television producer shares a lovely bond of friendship with Shaheer's wife, Ruchikaa Kapoor, who is Creative Producer & Executive Vice President at Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd. "Happie bday jeejajeee," Ekta wrote alongside the photo.

Veteran actor Supriya Pilgaonkar, who is very close to Shaheer, also shared an adorable picture with him. "I will always have your back !!! Happy birthday sunny boy !!" read Supriya's special birthday wish for Shaheer. Meanwhile, Shaheer took to the comments section of Supriya's post and wrote, "Maaa love u to the moon and back.."

For the unversed, Supriya was the only person who attended Shaheer and Ruchikaa's court marriage last year.

While several others including actor Vishal Singh and screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh wished Shaheer with adorable posts, it was the birthday boy's own Instagram post that took everyone by surprise.

The actor shared a throwback childhood picture with his mom wherein he can be seen dolled up as a cute little girl. "I guess my mom wanted a girl.. that's me in the frock," Shaheer wrote alongside the image.

Born in Jammu and Kashmir, Shaheer has two sisters and is has done Bachelors in Laws from New Law College, Bharati Vidyapeeth University, Pune. After completing his Bachelors, he went onto pursue a career in photography and then modelling. However, it was acting where lay his true calling. And so he pursued it and made his debut in 2009 with telly serial 'Kya Mast Hai Life'. He shot to fame after he played Arjun in the serial 'Mahabharat' and then there was no looking back for him.