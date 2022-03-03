Shaheer Sheikh recreates Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow look, video goes VIRAL

Shaheer Sheikh, who starred in ‘Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke’, is gearing up to amuse his fans and viewers with his new programme ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’. The handsome actor from television recently shared a photo of himself in which he displayed his Captain Jack Sparrow-inspired look. Shaheer released photos and a video of his look from the forthcoming show on his Instagram account. His appearance appears to be influenced by Johnny Depp's iconic Pirates of the Caribbean character Captain Jack Sparrow.

Shaheer looks exactly like Jack Sparrow in the photo. He was dressed in a white shirt with a black waistcoat, long hair, and a bandana over his brow. He finished off his ensemble with a beard and kohled eyes.

He captioned the pictures as, “#sneakpeek #WohTohHaiAlbelaa #CaptainJackSparrow.”

Shaheer Sheikh’s father recently passed away. Therefore, actor took to Instagram and penned a long emotional note about the same.

He wrote, “There is greatness in patience, kindness and humility...There is happiness in giving to others...And there is peace in honesty...If there was ever a manual on the most incredible person, my dad was it. To lose him, to watch him go away has been the most painful phase of my life. He has left a void. In my heart.In my life.”

He added, “But before that, he has filled my life with meaning and purpose. He has filled it with so much love and compassion , that I don't think there is any space for resentment. I've been blessed to watch the glorious life he lived, to witness the love he gave to one and all, to see the respect he had for everyone big or small. There is no goodbye here papa, because a part of you will always live on in me. Thank you for choosing me to be your son. There can be no bigger honor. #loveYouPapa.”

For the uninitiated, Shahnawaz Sheikh, Shaheer's father, died on January 20, 2022, as a result of COVID-19. Krystle Dsouza, Hina Khan, Nakuul Mehta, and Kushal Tandon are among the celebrities who have expressed their sympathies to Shaheer.