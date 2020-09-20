Shaheer Sheikh reacts to news of 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' going off air

Headlines

Internet erupts in outrage over viral video of girl waving pistols during pillion ride on Yamaha R15, watch

Meet man who gave up US job with Rs 50 lakh salary for UPSC dream, cracked in 1st attempt to join...

Himachal rains: Overnight rainfall triggers landslides, 2 dead, 200 roads blocked; IMD issues orange alert on Aug 25, 26

Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's photos from Game Changer's song shoot leaked online

Venkatesh Prasad visits Swami Narayan temple with Suniel Shetty, says 'secretly prayed for KL Rahul'

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: From havans to namaz, billions across the world pray for successful landing on moon

Internet erupts in outrage over viral video of girl waving pistols during pillion ride on Yamaha R15, watch

Meet man who gave up US job with Rs 50 lakh salary for UPSC dream, cracked in 1st attempt to join...

10 most popular Bangladesh cricketers and their wives

Weight loss: 7 sports that burn the most calories

Weight loss tips: Green vegetables to shed belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: From havans to namaz, billions across the world pray for successful landing on moon

Mizoram Mishap: 17 killed after under-construction railway bridge collapses; PM announces ex-gratia

Asia Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar-Madan Lal questions the BCCI selection committee on their decisions

Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's photos from Game Changer's song shoot leaked online

Rakhi Sawant's best friend files police complaint against her, says 'she threatened me when Adil...'

Ananya Panday recalls Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to her debut film, says 'first time he saw me...'

Shaheer Sheikh reacts to news of 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' going off air

Shaheer Sheikh has tried to calm down his upset fans with tweet on 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' going off air

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 20, 2020, 10:52 AM IST

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh, who enjoys a humongous fan (especially female) following, has been trying to calm his fans who are extremely upset after hearing news about his show 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' going off air. Sheikh shared a sweet and hopeful message for his fans, while also addressing the rumours.

While it is believed that YRHPK producer Rajan Shahi hinted about the show going off air, there is still no confirmation on the last day of shoot for the cast and crew. Addressing the same, Shaheer took to Twitter and shared a thought about 'future'.

"We don't know what the future holds... it's unpredictable,  it's unknown... and that's what makes the journey so exciting," he shared. Sheikh even got praise from his co-star Vatsal Sheth.

See the tweet here:

'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke', also starring Rhea Sharma in the lead role, might get replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharya's upcoming show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2'. Upset with the news, MishBir (Shaheer and Rhea's character names Misha and Abir) fans had started trending #GiveYRHPKExtension on Twitter.

The fans were hoping that the trend makes the makers of the show reconsider their decision. A few fans even approached SidNaaz (Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaz Gill), who enjoy the biggest fan base since 'Bigg Boss 13'.

