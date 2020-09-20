Shaheer Sheikh reacts to news of 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' going off air

Shaheer Sheikh has tried to calm down his upset fans with tweet on 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' going off air

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh, who enjoys a humongous fan (especially female) following, has been trying to calm his fans who are extremely upset after hearing news about his show 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' going off air. Sheikh shared a sweet and hopeful message for his fans, while also addressing the rumours.

While it is believed that YRHPK producer Rajan Shahi hinted about the show going off air, there is still no confirmation on the last day of shoot for the cast and crew. Addressing the same, Shaheer took to Twitter and shared a thought about 'future'.

"We don't know what the future holds... it's unpredictable, it's unknown... and that's what makes the journey so exciting," he shared. Sheikh even got praise from his co-star Vatsal Sheth.

See the tweet here:

We don’t know what the future holds... it’s unpredictable, it’s unknown ...and that’s what makes the journey so exciting ! — Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) September 19, 2020

'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke', also starring Rhea Sharma in the lead role, might get replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharya's upcoming show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2'. Upset with the news, MishBir (Shaheer and Rhea's character names Misha and Abir) fans had started trending #GiveYRHPKExtension on Twitter.

The fans were hoping that the trend makes the makers of the show reconsider their decision. A few fans even approached SidNaaz (Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaz Gill), who enjoy the biggest fan base since 'Bigg Boss 13'.