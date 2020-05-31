Shaheer-Erica's 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi', Ram-Sakshi's 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' returns to TV in June

As India goes into Unlock 1, Sony TV brings back its popular shows 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' and 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai'

Remember the love sagas 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' and 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai'? The two shows, featuring Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes and Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar, are all set to return to TV from June 1, as soon as Unlock 1 begins.

While 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' would air at 9.30 pm, 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' would be broadcasted soon after at 10 pm. The Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar show originally aired at 10.30 pm on Sony TV.

Both 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' and 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' had demand for sequels due to its popularity. The shows would replace Jennifer Winget's 'Beyhadh 2' along with another serial 'Patiala Babes'.

Interestingly 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' also completes nine years since it first aired today. Ekta Kapoor shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "A real life moment became a promo:)!post colors launched balika badhu n our exit@from star... zee gave us #pavitrarishta that started d wheels again ! But the coveted 1030 Slot was no longer prime time ! When Sony took d show it was a non dramatic urban show ! D love for@kyunki slot n d fact that non prime time wud b no pressure had us lap@d opportunity! It went on to win love became the top Trp shown d 1030 slot was ours again Thanku NP sir Ajay balvankar sneha Nachi FROM @sonytvofficial ! N Thanku @iamramkapoor #sakshi @sonalijaffar @sufibaby @mitzmm @tanusridgupta @doris @pb1 @balajitelefilmslimited and all cast crew."