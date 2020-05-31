Shaheer-Erica's 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi', Ram-Sakshi's 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' returns to TV in June

Headlines

DNA Special: Analysis of Opposition’s three hard questions to PM Modi over Manipur violence

Salman Khan wished to replace Shah Rukh Khan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but…

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma shine as India beat West Indies by 7 wickets in must win game

‘Congress has blood on its hands…’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s fiery attack amid Manipur violence

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

DNA Special: Analysis of Opposition’s three hard questions to PM Modi over Manipur violence

Salman Khan wished to replace Shah Rukh Khan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but…

8 Foods that help prevent UTI

 Benefits of using olive oil for cooking

10 best movies of director Siddique 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Rahul Gandhi gets back his Delhi bungalow after months, says 'mera ghar poora hindustan hai'

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Salman Khan wished to replace Shah Rukh Khan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but…

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

HomeTelevision

Television

Shaheer-Erica's 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi', Ram-Sakshi's 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' returns to TV in June

As India goes into Unlock 1, Sony TV brings back its popular shows 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' and 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai'

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 31, 2020, 11:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Remember the love sagas 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' and 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai'? The two shows, featuring Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes and Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar, are all set to return to TV from June 1, as soon as Unlock 1 begins.

While 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' would air at 9.30 pm, 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' would be broadcasted soon after at 10 pm. The Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar show originally aired at 10.30 pm on Sony TV.

Both 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' and 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' had demand for sequels due to its popularity. The shows would replace Jennifer Winget's 'Beyhadh 2' along with another serial 'Patiala Babes'.

Interestingly 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' also completes nine years since it first aired today. Ekta Kapoor shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "A real life moment became a promo:)!post colors launched balika badhu n our exit@from star... zee gave us #pavitrarishta that started d wheels again ! But the coveted 1030 Slot was no longer prime time ! When Sony took d show it was a non dramatic urban show ! D love for@kyunki slot n d fact that non prime time wud b no pressure had us lap@d opportunity! It went on to win love became the top Trp shown d 1030 slot was ours again Thanku NP sir Ajay balvankar sneha Nachi FROM @sonytvofficial ! N Thanku @iamramkapoor #sakshi @sonalijaffar @sufibaby @mitzmm @tanusridgupta @doris @pb1 @balajitelefilmslimited and all cast crew."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi: Five arrested, four juveniles apprehended for duping man of Rs 50 lakh promising distributorship

Revealed: Mukesh Ambani's salary for last year and it is...

Who is Justice Gita Mittal, DU LSR alumnus, who will head committee to oversee relief of Manipur violence victims?

Nassar hails The Jengaburu Curse's realistic narrative: 'For a long time, Indian content was melodramatic' | Exclusive

New Covid wave: Should India be concerned about fast-spreading ‘Eris’ sub variant? Experts reveal truth

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE