Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty's 'Baazigar' scene recreated for 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

Twitter is currently trending 'Why Did Anurag Kill Prerna', which is about a scene from 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', recreated from Shah Rukh Khan-Shilpa Shetty's famous 'Baazigar' scene

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' has been trending over the internet for quite some time. The show has a new twist. The lead character Anurag ends up killing Prerna. The format in which the killing takes place instantly reminded us of Shah Rukh Khan and Shilpa Shetty's balcony scene in 'Baazigar'.

The video shared shows the character of Anurag take his wife Prerna at the top of the building, taking a glimpse at their baby. He then helps her sit at the top of the terrace balcony in a romantic gesture and then pushes her, followed by walking away like nothing ever happened. This is nothing but a reminder of Shah Rukh Khan's character and treatment to Shilpa Shetty's character in 'Baazigar'.

Here's the video:

Soon after the video was released, a question was constantly haunting Twitterati. The question happened to be 'Why Did Anurag Kill Prerna'. A few of them even had conspiracies that Anurag is actually in love with the character of Komolika.

For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan himself is part of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. He has given his voice to the show. The actor had confirmed the same along with Ekta Kapoor, who is producing the show. 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' is a rebooted version of Shweta Tiwari-Cezanne Khan-Urvashi Dholakia's 2001 show.