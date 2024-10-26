Shah Rukh Khan calls this actress the 'best-smelling heroine'. Here's all you need to know about her.

Shah Rukh Khan rule over the hearts of his female fans and his co-stars with his charm and over the years, many actresses have revealed that Shah Rukh Khan smells the best. However, do you know that the superstar finds this actress the 'best-smelling heroine'?

The actress we are talking about has done several films with her and it's not Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, or Anushka Sharma. She is Raveena Tandon. Raveena is celebrating her birthday today and here's an interesting fact about her and Shah Rukh Khan.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Raveena shared, “During Zamaana Deewana and abhi bhi jab mai usko milti hu toh mujhe always ek funny cheez bolta rehta hai. Mujhe bolta hai ki ‘Maine itni heroinon ke sath kaam kiya hai, lekin you’re always the best-smelling one’ (During Zamaana Deewana, and even now whenever I meet him, he always says a funny thing to me. He tells me, ‘I have worked with so many heroines, but you’re always the best-smelling one’).”

She further shared that once during a Holi party, the actor even asked her what perfume she wore. The actress mentioned that Shah Rukh was always fun to work with as he is quite witty and chivalrous. Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon have worked in several films together including Yeh Lamhe and Judaai Ke, Zamaana Deewana. Their on-screen chemistry was loved by the fans in both films.

Raveena Tondon was last seen in was last seen in Pattna Shukla. The 2024 legal drama film directed by Vivek Agnihotri was backed by Arbaaz Khan. The film also starred Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Anushka Kaushik and Jatin Goswami. Shah Rukh Khan on the other hand, Shah rukh Khan will be next seen in the movie King. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles and is currently under production.

