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Shagun Sharma accuses Gaurav Khanna of bullying her on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 set

Shagun Sharma has claimed Gaurav Khanna bullied her during Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, but said reality shows often bring out a different side of people.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 01, 2026, 11:15 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shagun Sharma accuses Gaurav Khanna of bullying her on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 set
Image credit: Instagram
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Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 actress Shagun Sharma has alleged that Gaurav Khanna bullied her during the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. In a recent interview, she said he was the one contestant she would not like to meet after the show because he often singled her out during tasks.

Speaking to Filmygyan, Shagun was asked which contestant she would prefer not to meet once the reality show ended. Without taking much time, she named Gaurav Khanna.

"I think Gaurav Khanna is one person I would not want to meet," she said. When asked why, Shagun replied, "He was someone jinhone mujhe bhot bully kiya hai."

Explaining her statement, the actress said Gaurav would often target her whenever contestants failed to complete a stunt.

"Let's say, for example, if five people performed a task and four of them aborted it, out of those four, he would pick on me the most," she said.

According to Shagun, Gaurav would make comments like, "Ye to chor deti hai," "She is weak," and "Don't do this," which she felt were directed at her repeatedly.

She further claimed that his behaviour gradually became "thode mean way mein." However, Shagun also clarified that she does not believe this reflects Gaurav's real personality.

"I think reality space mein you do become a different version of yourself. So, I wouldn't say ki shayad wo real mein ekdum hi waise hain jaise unhone waha behave kara hai," she added.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, and features 13 celebrity contestants performing dangerous stunts. The season includes Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Shagun Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Harsh Gujral, Avika Gor, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Farrhana Bhat, Orry, Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy, who joined the show later in a special role.

The stunt-based reality show premiered on August 1 and airs every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV. Episodes are also available to stream on JioHotstar.

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