Shagufta Ali reveals she was speechless when Madhuri Dixit gave her Rs 5 lakh cheque, says 'it was so shocking'

Shagufta Ali recently opened up about the ordeals she is facing in life, both medically and financially. The actress revealed that she is currently suffering from diabetes, hasn’t got any work in the last four years and is struggling to make ends meet.

After the news of Shagufta seeking immediate financial help to survive and pay for her and her mother's medical bills went viral on social media, several celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Johnny Lever and Rohit Shetty have come forward to help her in this hour of need.

Recently, Shagufta received financial aid of Rs 5 lakh from actor Madhuri Dixit on behalf of the team of the reality show 'Dance Deewane 3'. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, the actress talked about how the experience was shocking for her and she was left speechless.

“I was invited by Colors to come on the stage and talk about my life and issues I was facing. Firstly, I am a huge fan of the talent on the show and was so excited to meet all of them. To be back in front of the camera was another temptation, and then I thought maybe I would be able to reach more people if I share my ordeal on the platform. It was so shocking for me when I was given the cheque. I couldn’t find words to even react,” said Shagufta Ali.

On the show, Shagufta shared that she battled breast cancer a few years ago and as a side effect of chemotherapy, the actor got diabetes.

Talking further about her experience on the show, she said, “It was so touching when Madhuri Dixit remembered details of her project together, years back. I went on the show on a whim, little did I know that they would honour me and give me so much love. Everyone was so sweet to me that I was overwhelmed.”

After hearing her heartbreaking struggles, several celebs extended their support to Shagufta. She said, “Johny Lever bhai, Rohit Shetty came ahead to give me financial aid. It has given me new hopes and I am positive that I will be able to fight this situation. I can’t wait to resume work once my health permits.”

Shagufta had earlier revealed that she has sold a lot of her assets like her car and jewellery and has been using auto-rickshaws to travel to places.